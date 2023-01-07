“Normally I’d be down for this, but it’s happening too fast,” Chelsea Handler told her veterinarian about the wild growth spurts of her dog Gary.

In a bit from her popular Netflix show Revolution, Handler talks about the shocking growth of her dog, how the pup gained three pounds overnight — and about how that drove the comic to consult a vet, fearful the dog would someday “swallow someone.”

But the advice she gets, she just can’t follow. It’s a bridge too far, as they say. See below.

A moment of silence for Gary. Revolution is streaming on @netflix. pic.twitter.com/eY4P0p0da8 — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) January 6, 2023

The vet informs her “casually,” as Handler tells it, “Oh oh oh this is a Bernese Mountain Dog. You have to massage their anal glands.” Umm, no, says Handler. How exactly that might regulate growth isn’t explored…

Note: If you ask an artificial intelligence app to explain Bernese Mountain Dogs, you’ll get a reply like this:

“The Bernese Mountain Dog is a large, sturdy breed with a thick, shiny coat that is typically black with white and rust markings. These dogs are known for their calm and gentle disposition, and they are generally good with children and other pets. They are intelligent and easily trainable, and they are often used as therapy dogs and search and rescue dogs due to their friendly, loyal nature. Bernese Mountain Dogs are also strong and athletic, and they enjoy participating in activities such as hiking, pulling carts, and obedience training. It is important for owners of Bernese Mountain Dogs to provide them with plenty of exercise and mental stimulation to keep them happy and healthy.”

So just another warning to beware AI — as you can see, it mentions “mental stimulation” but nothing there about any other stimulation. Certainly it leaves out the recommended gland massage requirement. Handler has a solution, of course, but it’s grim.