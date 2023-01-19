Channing Tatum Gushes Over Married Reporter, “Will Do It Properly Next Time”

Hollywood movie star Channing Tatum is on the cover of the February 2023 issue of Vanity Fair. The cover reads “Channing Tatum Brings Back the Magic,” which is a reference to his new film, the sequel, Magic Mike’s Last Dance with Salma Hayek Pinault.

When Tatum shared the photos below, he wrote: “I have been blessed to have gotten to work with some incredibly talented and inspiring people in my life,” and he went on to deliver personal shout-outs to the people he worked with on the Vanity Fair project including journalist, Jessica Pressler.

Tatum wrote directly to Pressler (pictured below with Tatum), gushing: “lady we have had some adventures and I can honestly say at my core they really weren’t work. We lived and shared on a level that honestly I don’t think many people even know how to do. You are rare soul that sees truth and are not afraid to live with your eyes open. I can’t wait for our next chapter. The world may not be ready. I can promise we will do it properly next time.”

Pressler replied to Tatum: “Awwww you are the best! Oh but also can you clarify for my husband and general public that by “do it properly” you mean like I won’t have to actually do like any interviewing or actual work stuff etc… lol sorry ok thanks.”

When Pressler shared the photos above of Tatum, she jokingly wrote: “A still from the upcoming reboot of “Ghost”…”

Note: Pressler wrote the New York article ‘The Hustlers at Scores’ which was made into the 2019 movie Hustlers starring Jennifer Lopez, and the story about Anna Sorokin (aka Anna Delvey) which was developed into the 2022 Netflix series Inventing Anna.