Camila Mendes Kneels in Tiny Sheer Lingerie Dress With Kitten Heels

Actress Camila Mendes is best known for her role as Veronica Lodge in the long-running CW series Riverdale with Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper and KJ Apa as Archie Andrews.

While filming Season 7 of Riverdale, the 28-year-old NYU graduate found time to strike a pose in a sheer black lingerie mini dress. As seen below, while kneeling on a piano bench, Mendes revealed a pair of matching black kitten heel shoes.

Mendes captioned the photo: “march 29. see you then stud, ms. lodge awaits you” with a blowing kiss emoji.”

Her Riverdale co-star Reinhart replied: “Choose me, Miss Lodge!!” with a red panting face emoji. Reinhart’s comment has been liked by more than 3,200 followers.

Fans are trying to cope with the news that Season 7 is the final season of Riverdale. As one fan wrote: “not prepared for this to end tho, I’ve been here since the beginning.” Another chimed in: “I can’t believe this is the final season. What am I going to do without Miss Lodge?”

Season 7 of Riverdale premieres on March 29, 2023.