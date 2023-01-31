Brie Larson Chugs Green Juice in Big Black Frames, Samuel L Jackson Reacts

With close to 7 million followers on Instagram, Hollywood movie star Brie Larson (Captain Marvel, Room), knows how to engage a crowd. When not turning heads on the red carpet in a stunning plunging gown (see below), Larson likes to reveal her less-than-glamorous everyday lifestyle.

When Larson shared the close-up photos below, of her chugging green juice out of a glass bottle while wearing big black framed eyeglasses, she captioned it “Congrats, you survived the first month of 2023.” Larson’s followers are going wild over the look.

“I love this lewk on you so much,” wrote Caitlin Crosby.

When Samuel L. Jackson (Pulp Fiction, Snakes on a Plane) — who knows how to rock fashion-forward frames — saw the photos, he replied: “Strong in da Frame Game👊🏾👊🏾‼️‼️”

Jackson played the bespectaculed salesman in Larson’s directorial debut Unicorn Store on Netflix. And of course they co-starred in Kong: Skull Island and Captain Marvel. Jackson plays eye-patch wearing Nick Fury.

Jackson and Larson will appear together again on the big screen in The Marvels which will be released in theaters on July 28, 2023.