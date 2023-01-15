‘Bridgerton’ Star Simone Ashley Sizzles in Provocative Pose, Stirs Bond Girl Talk

Actress Simone Ashley is best known for her roles as Lady Kate Sharma in the hit Netflix series Bridgerton and as Olivia in Sex Education, among others. When not on a TV set, the 27-year-old British star enjoys the great outdoors.

When Ashley shared the stunning photo below, of her seemingly without a bra and coat amid the snowy Swiss Alps, she wrote: “My pooch and snowman in the mountains x.”

Fans swiped to see her pooch and her snowman but it’s the first photo that’s stirring up the most comments. More than one fan suggested that she looks like a “Bond girl” in the black turtleneck with the famous mountain backdrop.

When celebrity makeup artist Alex Babsky replied: “Bond girl?”, more than one fan replied “yes please!” and the comment (so far) has garnered more than 750 likes.

Note: Switzerland has served as a backdrop for several Bond movies including the 1969 On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (trailer above), in which “Bond girl” Diana Rigg wore a snug turtleneck (see below).

Get ready to see, er, hear more from Ashley: she provides the voice of Rose in the upcoming animated film 10 Lives. It’s about a cat who loses his 9th life. Fun fact: former member of the boy band One Direction, Zayn Malik, also has a role in the comedy.