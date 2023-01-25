Brianne Howey Poses in “Insane” Sheer Lace Bodysuit

Actress Brianne Howey is best known for her TV roles on The Exorcist (Kat Rance), The Passage (Shauna), and the first season of The CW superhero series Batwoman (Magpie).

Since then, Howey has landed the lead role of Georgia Miller on the Netflix comedy drama Ginny & Georgia with Antonia Gentry, who plays Georgia’s teenage daughter Ginny.

When not promoting Season 2 of Ginny & Georgia, the 33-year-old California native often models.

As seen above, Howey stuns in a sheer red lace bodysuit for GRAZIE USA. Howey’s fans are going wild over the photos. As one wrote: “BOMBSHELL.” Howey’s young co-star Sara Waisglass replied with one powerful word: “insanity.”

In the exclusive interview with GRAZIE magazine, Howey says of the sophomore season of Ginny & Georgia: “It was shockingly easy for everyone to dive right back into season 2 because everyone knows their characters so well by now.”

For the non-profit organization Fashion Trust U.S., Howey posed in a plunging white blazer sans blouse (above and below).

Season 2 of Ginny & Georgia is available now on Netflix.