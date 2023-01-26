Bethany Joy Lenz Leans Back in Sheer Pink Lingerie, “Let’s Talk”

Bethany Joy Lenz is best known for her role as Haley James Scott on the TV teen drama One Tree Hill (2003–2012). With her former OTH co-stars Sofia Bush and Hilarie Burton, Lenz co-hosts the podcast Drama Queens, where the three actresses re-watch and dissect every episode, and provide juicy details about each scene. They also host live events together — see below.

When not walking down memory lane with Bush and Burton, Lenz keeps in touch with fans via virtual events including her upcoming February 11 event hosted by the French organization, Union Association.

To help promote the event, Lenz made the stunning collage above with a photo of her leaning back in a sheer pink lingerie ensemble and talking on an old fashioned analog phone. She captioned it: “Let’s talk FEB 11.”

For a donation of 70€ (about US$76), fans can join Lenz for a 3-minute virtual chat. For 150 € (about US$163) Lenz will create a personalized 20-second video for fans.

Lenz wore another stunningly sheer ensemble at the premiere of Blonde, see above.