Bella Thorne Bounces in Bikini and Boots, “Actin’ Real Nice”

Hollywood star Bella Thorne (Blended, Time Is Up) has amassed more than 25 millions followers on Instagram, where she often shares photos and videos of herself in provocative fashion ensembles.

On New Year’s Eve, she celebrated in a sheer Gucci bandeau (below) and matching skirt.

When she shared the New Year selfie video below — of her walking and bouncing in a black string bikini, a pair of tiny cut-off shorts and bejeweled boots — she wrote: “Actin’ real nice.” Her fans are going gaga over the look and the mood of the video. More than one replied: “Gorgeous.”

Surprisingly, not one of her fans seemed to notice the book she’s carrying. It’s a hardcopy of A Visible Man: A Memoir by Edward Enninful, the first Black editor-in-chief of British Vogue. Enninful received glowing book blurbs by supermodels including Kate Moss (“What fun!”) and Booker Prize-winning author Salman Rushdie (“…an absorbing self-portrait”), among others.

Get ready to see more of Thorne: she will appear next in the sci-fi thriller Divinity with Stephen Dorff and Scott Bakula (NCIS: New Orleans, Quantum Leap). Written and direct by Eddie Alcazar, Divinity will debut at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.