Aubrey Plaza Poses in Sheer Mosaic Bodysuit, ‘Operation Fortune’

Hollywood movie star Aubrey Plaza has been busy. The former Parks and Recreation star has been receiving rave reviews for her roles on the HBO series The White Lotus (Harper Spiller) and as the leading lady in Emily the Criminal. In the criminal drama, she plays Emily, a woman in Los Angeles struggling to pay off her student loans who gets pulled into a credit card fraud ring.

Plaza knows how to turn heads on the red carpet. With the backless dress photo below at the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony, she wrote: “so honored to attend and to represent my little indie that could,” referring to Emily the Criminal.

Still promoting Emily the Criminal, Plaza recently posed on a blue carpet in a sheer bodysuit covered in circular mirrors and colored disks. The photo was taken for the upcoming annual Best Performances issue of W Magazine.

If she looks like a treasure — or a fortune — there’s good reason. Get ready to see more of Plaza: she’s also promoting the newly released comedy action film (directed by Guy Ritchie) Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre with Jason Statham, Josh Hartnett, Hugh Grant, and Cary Elwes, among others.

Next up for Plaza: starring in the upcoming Marvel Studios series Agatha: Coven of Chaos with Kathryn Hahn as Agatha.