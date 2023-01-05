Ariel Winter Pours into Tight Leather Pants, Goes Tippy Toes With Boyfriend

Actress Ariel Winter is best known for her role as Alex Dunphy on the long-lasting family sitcom Modern Family with Sarah Hyland as her sister Haley, Julie Bowen as her mom, Claire, and Sofia Vergara as her Aunt Gloria.

Before turning a quarter of a century on January 28, 2023, the 24-year-old star celebrated hitting the 5 million followers mark on Instagram (above) and her three-year anniversary with her boyfriend, the actor Luke Benward (below).

Winter shared her anniversary love with her 5 million fans by dropping the photo below: The 5’1″ actress is on her tippy toes (in a pair of tight camel or caramel-colored leather pants) as she adoringly looks up seemingly ready to kiss her 6’2″ beau.

With her chin up, her long platinum blonde hair reaches her waist.

Get ready to see more of Winter and Benward together on the big screen. The two star in the upcoming thriller Don’t Log Off. It’s about a young woman who suddenly goes missing on her birthday during her surprise birthday Zoom.

Her friends are desperate to find out why she disappeared, but must work remotely to figure out what happened and keep themselves out of harm’s way.

Winter’s BFF Brielle Barbusca co-stars. Movie-making brothers Brandon Baer and Garrett Baer co-wrote the script and co-direct. No word yet on a release date.