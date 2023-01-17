Kristin Chenoweth‘s name on her new book I’m No Philosopher, But I Got Thoughts gets some pretty heady company when her pal Ariana Grande joins the cover.

Grande wrote the foreword — and the younger star has thoughts too. They’re all about her love and admiration for her pal the author.

Though the book won’t be available until January 24 — and despite Amazon’s not having enabled its reader-friendly “LOOK INSIDE” feature yet — there is a way to hear what Grande writes about the divine Ms. Chenoweth.

And given that the foreword’s author is the heavenly-voiced Ariana Grande, it’s the best way really.

In lieu of a peek inside, Amazon has set up an audio sneak peek — and the audio begins with Grande’s grand personal praise of the “goodliest witch.” Below is just a taste of what she has to say. You can listen here.

“It’s not often that we get to befriend our idols. But that’s what happened for me. We worked together. We checked on each other often. We grew to be true friends. She makes me feel cared for, the same way I felt in her dressing room when I was ten years old. She has held my had through some of the very hardest times of my life. And has taught me by example how to survive as a heart-full woman in an often heartless industry. And how to transform the heaviness into light.” Ariana Grande on Kristin Chenoweth

Grande hasn’t wavered in how important Chenoweth has been in her life and career. Grande once said in the 2019 interview above that being friends with Chenoweth was the “coolest thing” she has ever accomplished. The singer made this claim after already having had two singles go to #1.