Anya Taylor-Joy Opens Her Lady Dior Bag, Nobel Prize Winner Pops Out

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit, Furiosa, The Menu) displays an enviable stillness as she opens up her Lady Dior bag to reveal what’s inside. The actress’s physical composure is a match for the high-end, ostensibly dignified French fashion house’s brand — and her performance may remind one of something Steven Spielberg once told George Clooney after seeing him act on a TV show.

Spielberg said if you can keep your head still, you could be a movie star.

Taylor-Joy has learned that lesson well, even if Spielberg didn’t teach her. Even her voice modulates with a certain physical rectitude. And though she doesn’t mention the source, Taylor-Joy popped some intellectual ballast in her bag, sketching out her bona fides by quoting the French Nobel Prize for Literature laureate Andre Gide, scandalous author of The Immoralist.

Taylor-Joy has, among sundry items in her Lady Dior, a leather-bound notebook featuring Gide’s famous quote about innovation and adventure: “You cannot discover new oceans unless you have the courage to lose sight of the shore.”

The actress and fashion influencer calls Gide’s quote “slightly terrifying” but “important to remember.”

Taylor-Joy is Dior’s global brand ambassador for women’s fashion and make-up. Get ready to see more of Taylor-Joy in a variety of projects including with Top Gun: Maverick actor Miles Teller in the Apple Original Films project The Gorge.