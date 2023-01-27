Anne Hathaway Switches From Versace Mini Dress To Valentino, “God Is A Woman”

Actress Anne Hathaway has adoring fans. Now you might reasonably say this about any big star, but in Hathaway’s case it’s especially worth noting because the encomiums in the comments are so effusive.

Consider this fan’s take on the divine Ms. H: “talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, show stopping, spectacular, never the same, totally unique, completely not ever been done before.”

You see what we mean?

So it’s no surprise that the world’s biggest designers want to hang their creations on the enviable frame of this (The Devil Wears Prada) movie star. And Hathaway is happy to oblige, as can be seen from the images below. First up is Hathaway in the Versace mini dress with the big smile and wave (swipe to see).

Yes, it’s Sundance Film Festival time on the Hollywood calendar — and Hathaway is crushing the Utah photo events with her particular panache. Now watch the actress switch from Versace to Valentino, all the while making both famous names look as if she’d never wear anything else.

You think fans notice? Let’s return to that idea that Hathaway’s fans might be the most adoring of all — and pull out two comments on the Valentino photo. Here’s one fan: “You looked so out of this world beautiful ❤️‍🔥 but you’re 100x times more beautiful inside by some pure magic, I admire you so much.”

Not to be outdone, another writes: “who gave u the right to be this perfect Anne? GOD IS A WOMAN.”