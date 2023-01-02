Anna Kendrick Stuns in Fringe Mini Dress with Pitch Perfect’s Brittany Snow

Four of the Pitch Perfect stars — Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Chrissie Fit and Kelley Jakle — rang in the New Year together. As seen in the video below, it was a futuristic, sci-fi themed birthday party, too, and all four singers/actresses showed up in fun costumes.

That’s Brittany in the silver wig, Chrissie in the pink wig, Kelley in the silver choker and Anna in the stunning red fringe mini dress.

Get ready to see more of Kendrick: she’s finished filming the crime drama The Dating Game, based on real life serial killer Rodney Alcala, who (while on a killing spree) went on the TV game show The Dating Game and won a date with a woman named Cheryl Bradshaw (played by Kendrick, who also directs, see below). Station 19‘s Daniel Zovatto and Tony Hale (Arrested Development) co-star.

Kendrick is also reprising her voice over role as Poppy in the highly-anticipated Trolls 3, which is scheduled for a November 2023 release.