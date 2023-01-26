Anna Camp Poses Topless at Airbnb in the Desert, “New Vibes”

Hollywood movie star Anna Camp is known for her roles in the Pitch Perfect film franchise and the HBO series True Blood, among others.

When not on a movie set, Camp spends time with her family and friends. As seen in the photo below, she rang in the New Year topless in a jacuzzi while on vacation.

Camp captioned the pic: “Bringin in some beautiful new vibes for 2023 with the coolest family.” She thanked her boyfriend, drummer Michael Johnson (also in the holiday photo below) and The Gaslight, the luxury Airbnb where they stayed in Joshua Tree, California.

Get ready to see more of Camp: she’s promoting her new movie, A Little Prayer (photos below). It’s about a man (David Strathairn, Good Night, and Good Luck.) who tries to protect his daughter-in-law (Jane Levy) when he finds out his son is having an affair. Celia Weston (Junebug) co-stars as the mother-in-law.

Breaking news: A Little Prayer — which was written and directed by Angus MacLachlan (Junebug) — was bought by Sony Pictures after its premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.

A trailer isn’t available yet but above is a one-minute video of MacLachlan talking about the film with clips from the film.