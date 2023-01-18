Amy Schumer Reveals “Gaping” Fact About Husband During Raunchy Madonna Announcement

Comedian Amy Schumer and plenty of other Hollywood notables (Lil Wayne, Jack Black, Judd Apatow, Diplo, Eric Andre and more) play a game of Truth or Dare with Madonna that couldn’t survive even the most liberal censor — or pass the raunchiest etiquette test. (It’s a remake of a scene in Madonna’s 1991 “documentary” Madonna: Truth or Dare.)

The language is very NSFW and the subject matter — well, the dares don’t get much nastier. That includes Madonna’s first request that Schumer demonstrate how she would perform an unusual erotic act on her husband, using circular bread rings to represent a particular body part.

Ultimately declining to pantomime the act, Schumer nevertheless reveals that said body part on her husband is a “gaping” one. Shen then laughs, saying, “I don’t think he’d mind me saying.” In (related?) news, Schumer has written about having trouble dating.

The scene is all part of a setup for the announcement of a World Tour by Madonna — a tour the people around the table presume the world is clamoring for. It’s another dare — and likely to be just as raunchy? Madonna takes the dare, of course. Now for the truth.

Madonna is still a giant name in the business and she will bring (as she says repeatedly) four decades of music to the stage – a catalog like few can draw upon. It could well be a record-setting earner, with Madonna fans present all over the globe. Yet early on the announcement has received fewer than a half million likes on Instagram. And even fewer views on YouTube. Miley Cyrus singing “Flowers” — not that’s popular.

Still, Madonna is an icon — that much overused word. In the comments, one fan paints late stage Madonna in a flattering and interesting light, highlighting her performing chops and longevity: “She tried so many things in her life, sometimes she was good sometimes she was bad. But no one can deny that when she’s on stage doing a show there’s no one like her.” And now she’s trying this.