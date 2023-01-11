Alyssa Milano Reveals ‘Hot N’ Spicy’ Photo, Nick Lachey Reacts

TV personality Nick Lachey is best known from his days as a member of the boy band 98 Degrees. After the band went on hiatus in 2003, Lachey married singer Jessica Simpson, starred in the MTV reality show Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica, and pursued an acting career.

In 2004, Nick landed the recurring role of Leslie St. Claire on the popular series Charmed starring Alyssa Milano (Phoebe Halliwell), former child star of Who’s the Boss? with Tony Danza.

When Milano, now 50, married with two children, shared the throwback ‘Hot N’ Spicy’ photo from Tutti Fruitti magazine (below), she pointed out the (trendy at the time) shoulder pads under her t-shirt.

Lachey replied: “Pretty sure this hung in my locker at school……“

As seen above, nearly 20 years later and Charmed fans are still debating the on-camera chemistry between Milano and Lachey.

Note: In real life, Lachey is now 49 and married to former beauty pageant winner turned NCIS: Hawaii star Vanessa Lachey, the mother of his three children. The Lacheys also co-host the Netflix reality TV show, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On.