Allison Williams Sizzles in Stretchy Gold Bodysuit, Talks “Nepo Babies”

Hollywood movie star Allison Williams is known for her roles on Girls and in the horror film Get Out, among others. As an actress and producer, she’s currently promoting her new horror film M3GAN, in which she plays a robotics engineer who makes an AI doll for her niece. Trailer below.

Get ready to see more of Williams, she’s on the cover of Town & Country (February 2023) in a stunning sequined stretch matte jersey turtleneck bodysuit by New York designer Michael Kors, see below.

It’s from his Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Kors describes the bodysuit as being “covered in light-catching sequins.”

Town & Country magazine reports: “Our February cover star Allison Williams isn’t the girl you think she is.”

In the Town & Country interview, Williams reveals “how motherhood made playing an aunt in a horror movie ‘much more interesting,'” and shares her thoughts on “nepo babies.” Williams is the daughter of TV news journalist Brian Williams.

Williams is also turning heads in gold on the red carpet at the New York screening of M3GAN.

The strapless gold dress above is by Emilia Wickstead.