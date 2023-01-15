Alison Brie Goes Streaking at Golf Course, ‘Community’ Co-Stars React

Actress Alison Brie is well-known for her roles as Pete Campbell’s wife Trudy on Mad Men and as Type-A community college student Annie Edison in the long-running TV series Community, among others.

Brie made her directorial debut with the 2020 film Horse Girl (she wrote the script for the psychological drama, too). In 2022, she released her second film, Spin Me Round, and in 2023 she will release her third, a romantic comedy titled Somebody I Used to Know (directed by her husband, actor Dave Franco).

As seen in the promotional photo above, as the protagonist of the film, Brie runs naked across a stretch of grass. As seen in the trailer video below, Brie isn’t alone when she goes streaking, and that stretch of grass is on an active golf course.

Community fans are excited to see Brie with her former Community co-star Danny Pudi (Abed).

Other Community co-stars are reacting to the trailer including Ken Jeong (Senor Ben Chang) and Jim Rash (Dean Craig Pelton) who both dropped a series of red heart emojis.

Somebody I Used Know premieres on Amazon Prime on Friday, February 10, 2023.