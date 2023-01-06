Aaron Rodgers Rumored New Girlfriend Sizzles In Thong Bikini Pic

Quarterback and onetime Jeopardy! host Aaron Rodgers knows how to make a pass. And ever since the single QB has held his single status, rumors have flown willy-nilly about his potential love interests.

After all, people are interested in who the high school quarterback is dating — now add a couple hundred million dollars and Super Bowl fame and…you get the point.

According to TMZ, the Green Bay Packers legend Rodgers is now painting the town with Mallory Edens, a young and gorgeous Ivy League-educated Ford Model. (If you want to exercise your quarterback jealousy hater muscle, now would be a good time.)

Edens could help Rodgers out plenty on his next Jeopardy! stint, but that’s not all she can do. She can also really make use of a good swimming pool, as shown above.

Edens is the daughter of Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Wes Edens. Since 2018, Rodgers is also a minority owner of the NBA franchise that features 2x NBA MVP Giannis Antetokuonmpo. Here she is with the big Bucks star himself, and the NBA trophy.

By courting Edens, Rodgers is staying in state — sort of — with his romance and adding a whole bunch of sparkly glamour to Milwaukee, which doesn’t usually compete with Los Angeles and New York for celeb sideline sightings.

But Edens isn’t just model arm candy — not by any means. Remember that Ivy League diploma? She is as likely to get into policy and politics on social media as she is to pose in a bikini, as seen below. Well almost as likely. The Princeton alum is also an athlete; she was a cross country star in her college days.)

Of course, Edens doesn’t spend all her time in Wisconsin. What respectable daughter of a billionaire entrepreneur does?