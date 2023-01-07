7-Foot NBA Twin Has Funniest Reaction To Record-Breaking Teammate

The NBA’s Lopez twins — Brook and Robin, all 14-feet of them — are known for, among other things, their unflagging sense of humor. It’s on display at all times, it seems, unless you’re trying to take the basketball away from one of them. (Then they can be nasty.)

But back to the humor. Below, for instance, is Brook Lopez’s reaction to his team, the Milwaukee Bucks, signing his brother a couple of years back. Yeah, he’s not so sure about the move.

And it’s not just quips either. There is also acclaim for the Lopez willingness to do a little humorous pregame wrestling, as seen here with the Milwaukee Bucks 2x NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Both Lopez big men have been around the NBA a long time and seen a lot of amazing things. For one, both have played with Antetokounmpo, and therefore been treated nightly to a unique virtuoso basketball show.

(Note: Brook has put on some virtuoso shows himself, and is revered among coaches for having transformed himself to a greater degree than almost any other player in NBA history — changing from an offense force exclusively inside early in his career into a defensive marvel and long ball shooter in his maturity.)

Robin Lopez, who attended Stanford University with his brother, is no longer a Bucks wrestler/hooper. He’s now a reserve center for the Cleveland Cavaliers — his 9th NBA team since hitting the league in 2008. Like his brother, in addition to his own professional success, the younger twin has also seen some incredible performances close up.

But Robin Lopez has presumably never seen anything quite like his teammate Donovan Mitchell‘s 71-point outburst in an OT victory over the Chicago Bulls. (Mitchell broke the Cavs single-game scoring record and became one of only six players in NBA history to score 71 or more in a game.)

In fact, so amazing was it that Lopez broke out his customary humor in order to chime in. Whereas LeBron James called Mitchell “insane” and Dwyane Wade said Mitchell was a BAD MAN, Robin Lopez just inserted himself in the narrative, writing:

“I’m going to get it out of the way and point out that Donovan Mitchell and Robin Lopez combined for 72 tonight. Hashtag Historic Game.” That’s how you do it!