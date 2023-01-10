50 Cent Reveals Photo With La La Anthony in Purple Fringe, “What You Think?”

It’s been eight years since the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ rapper 50 Cent released an album (Animal Ambition came out in 2014). Since then the native New Yorker has been spending more time on his acting and executive producing career.

After the success of his hit crime drama Power (2014-2020), Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson produced the spin-off series Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and Power Book IV: Force.

Season 2 of his new series, BMF (originally titled Black Mafia Family), is playing now on Starz. It’s about the birth of “one of the most influential crime families in the country” set in the late 1980s in Detroit. Watch trailer above.

La La Anthony (soon-to-be former wife of NBA star Carmelo Anthony) plays Markisha Taylor, who was just promoted as a regular character on Season 2.

When 50 Cent shared the sneak peek photo above of the cast, (that’s La La in the purple fringe jacket and acid-wash jeans) he asked his fans, “What you think?”

The rapper/producer got an earful, especially about La La. One fan wrote: “Lala is an amazing artist. But I do feel she had no business here. There are other upcoming, talented women who could have had her spot. Plus, she’s way too old for the character.”

More than one fan replied to that comment with one word, “Facts.”

The reception around Snoop Dogg playing Pastor Swift (see above), a preacher at the church pulpit, has been better received. One fan replied: “Thought this was Jesse Jackson at first 😂 I’m ready to see this.”

The next episode of BMF airs Friday, January 13 on Starz.