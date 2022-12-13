Zooey Deschanel, Jonathan Scott Sing ‘Elf’ Duet at Ione Skye’s House Party

Actress Zooey Deschanel is known for her roles on the popular TV series New Girl (Jess) and in movies including Elf, among many others. In the 2003 Christmas hit Elf, Deschanel plays department store elf Jovie, who famously sings the classic Ray Charles and Betty Carter duet, ‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’ with Will Ferrell (Buddy the Elf).

Nearly 20 years later and Deschanel is still singing the iconic song. When she and her real-life boyfriend, TV home improvement expert Jonathan Scott, attended a holiday party at the home of actress Ione Skye (Say Anything, River’s Edge) and musician Ben Lee, it’s the song they sang together. Skye and Lee report: the party was “a cozy rager.“

As seen above, Lee and Skye host the podcast, Weirder Together.

Swipe to see more videos which capture other celebrity guests at the Skye/Lee party including actress Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld).

Get ready to hear more from Deschanel: she and Zachary Levi (Chuck, Shazam) are providing voice overs for the upcoming animation film, Harold and the Purple Crayon, based on the famous children’s book. Expected in theaters June 2023.