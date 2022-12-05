Zoe Saldana Stuns in Sheer Black Ribbon Dress by Victoria Beckham

Hollywood movie star Zoe Saldana (Guardians of the Galaxy) is promoting her latest project, the James Cameron sequel Avatar: The Way of Water with co-stars Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver and Sam Worthington, among others.

For the red carpet premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water in London, Saldana turned heads in a sheer black cap dress over a black bra and mini skirt with satin ribbon hems. The elegant ensemble was designed by former Spice Girls singer, wife of soccer legend David Beckham, fashion designer Victoria Beckham.

Saldana is having fun, getting glammed up, in Brazil, too — see video below.

Get ready to see more of Saldana: she’s also promoting her new Netflix series From Scratch, in which she plays an American woman who falls in love with a Sicilian man while studying abroad in Italy.