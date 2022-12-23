Zoe Saldana Is “Insanely Stunning” in Black Velvet Bustier Cocktail Dress

Hollywood movie star Zoe Saldana is known for her sci-fi character Neytiri in James Cameron‘s Avatar movie franchise. She’s promoting the new installment, Avatar: Way of the Water, with her co-stars Sam Worthington and Sigourney Weaver.

Saldana is turning heads on the red carpet at Avatar: Way of the Water premieres around the world. (Above: Saldana wears a slinky gown with high slit in Tokyo.)

When she attended the premiere in Hollywood (above), Saldana stunned the audience in a black velvet bustier cocktail dress (with a draped satin bouillonné skirt) by famous Italian fashion design house Schiaparelli. As one fan replied: “She is insanely stunning.” The thick gold necklace with the giant ruby is by Bulgari.

As seen above, Beyonce is a fan of Schiaparelli’s Haute Couture bustiers, too.

Vanessa Hudgens wore a memorable Schiaparelli black velvet bustier to the Tony Awards this year, too.

Get ready to see more of Saldana: she’s reprising her role as Gamora in the highly anticipated James Gunn sequel Guardians of Galaxy Vol 3 movie with Chris Pratt. Coming to theaters in May 2023.