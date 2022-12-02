With George Lopez, Chevy Gets a “Car Dog” to Plug Its EVs

When not filming his new series Lopez vs Lopez with his real-life daughter Maya Lopez, stand-up comedian George Lopez is selling Chevy‘s electric vehicle, the Bolt EV. As seen in the TV commercial below, Lopez learns that EVs are lower maintenance than gas-fueled cars. There are no engine air filters or spark plugs that need to be replaced.

He says in the TikTok “plug in your car” ad below: “Chevy EVs are for everyone everywhere.“

Fun fact: Lopez played a car salesman in the 2017 movie Car Dogs with Nia Valdalos (My Big Fat Greek Wedding), Octavia Spencer (The Help, Hidden Figures) and Patrick J. Adams (Suits), among others. The film is set in an Arizona car dealership where, in a single day, salespeople have to sell 35 cars in one day. Trailer above.

Lopez vs Lopez airs Fridays at 8 pm on NBC, right before Young Rock starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Randall Park (Blockbuster, Fresh off the Boat) at 8:30 pm.