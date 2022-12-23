Watch Will Smith Get Hazed by High School Kids in West Philly

Hollywood movie star Will Smith is back in the spotlight after his infamous night at the Oscars where he slapped Chris Smith on stage. As seen in the student-made video below (narrated by an automated reader), Smith returned to his alma mater in West Philadelphia, Overbrook High School. Smith, who shared the video and tagged the Overbrook Digital Media department, is a member of the school’s graduating class of 1986.

Watch Smith hug the principal, visit with cafeteria staff and proceed to his “favorite part of the day” — meeting students. The automated narrator of the video takes a first person pov, as if Smith said: “Man, I took a lot of selfies right there… which made me think in the moment I probably should have taken a shower this morning.”

The kids behind the video didn’t let the joke go. When school lets out, Smith hugs more students outside and the narrator says: “Again, I wish I had really taken a shower.” The digital media students behind the video missed the opportunity to insert the The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air lyric, “yo holmes, smell ya later!”

Adult fans of Smith are applauding the Oscar winner’s visit to Overbrook High School and his pledge to give the school $250,000 — or as Smith really says “the first quarter of a million dollars” — to help with renovations. He also signed copies of his autobiography, Will, for the school.

Two years prior to Smith’s visit, the kids in Overbrook’s digital media program were jamming to Smith’s song “Brand New Funk” in the studio and in the hallways. See video above.

The Overbrook Digital Media department also produced the fun horror video above, “Purge in the Castle.” Overbrook is known as “The Castle.”