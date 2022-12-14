Watch Mark Cuban Splash Jump Shots with Mavs, “Sometimes They Go In”

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has been busy advising Elon Musk and disrupting the retail pharmaceutical business with his Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company. But the tech entrepreneur and sports enthusiast isn’t all work and no play.

Below, Cuban gets up a few shots with some of his players — and his form looks mighty good. (That old shooting advice to hold the finish has sunk in with Cuban. Watch Cuban’s wrist held high after he launches — great arc and backspin on the ball.)

“See, sometimes they go in,” Cuban says, all smiles after a splash. Then he knocks down another long one from the corner. Cuban liked his form well enough to retweet the Mavs post, which was captioned: “Boss Man getting shots.“

Cuban’s Mavericks are one of the most entertaining teams in the NBA this season — and one of the most talked about. But the Mavs (14-13) are entertaining largely because of one man, superstar Luka Doncic who leads the team in scoring (33 ppg) and assists (8.8 apg). Doncic is top five in the NBA in both those important stat categories.

But the Mavs are being criticized for lacking shooting prowess beyond Doncic, and rightly so, so far. Good news though for Dallas in on the horizon though: it looks like Reggie Bullock is getting his shooting touch back after early season struggles.

Has Bullock been watching the “boss man” for shooting tips? Bullock had 12 points (3-4 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and five rebounds as the Mavs beat the OKC Thunder on Monday. If Bullock is watching Cuban’s finish, that’s a good idea as it seems that Cuban is imitating Doncic’s form. See below.