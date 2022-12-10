Watch Annie Lennox React When ‘Sweet Dreams Are Made of This’ Plays at LAX Airport

Scottish singer/songwriter Annie Lennox launched her music career with Dave Stewart in the 1980s as the new wave duo Eurythmics. Their first big hit was the 1983 song ‘Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This).’

Not only did Eurythmics produce a different sound on the radio but Lennox also won the attention of MTV viewers with her androgynous look. As seen above, she wore her (orange!) hair in a crewcut and wore a man’s suit.

Nearly 40 years later and the song is still as popular as ever. When Lennox heard her song being played while passing through the Los Angeles airport (LAX), she stopped in the atrium, spun her wheeled luggage around and sang the lyrics, “Hold your head up! / Keep your head up – Moving on!”

As seen in the video above, of two young dancers performing to ‘Sweet Dreams,’ the song continues to inspire new generations.