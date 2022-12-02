Watch Amanda Kloots Dance in Bikini at Thanksgiving Day Parade, “Yes, It Was Cold”

Before becoming a co-host of the popular daytime TV talk show The Talk in 2021 (see below with guest Rita Moreno), Amanda Kloots was a Broadway star. The 5’10” blond triple-threat made her debut on the Great White Way in 2004 in the Beach Boys jukebox musical, Good Vibrations.

On Thanksgiving Day, Kloots shared the 2004 video below, of the Good Vibrations cast performing at the famous Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Kloots wrote: “I played the role of Bikini Girl in Good Vibrations, a Beach Boys musical. Yes it was cold and yes that’s 22 year old me dancing in a bikini top! I didn’t care, this was a dream come true moment.”

The former Rockette went on to perform in several musicals on Broadway including Bullets Over Broadway at the St. James Theater, where she met her future husband Nick Cordero, who passed away in 2020 due to COVID-19 complications.

Get ready to see more of Kloots: she stars in the Christmas movie Fit for Christmas, see promo video below. It debuts on CBS on Sunday, December 4 at 9 pm.