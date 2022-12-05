Victoria Beckham Stuns in Plunging White “Apron” Dress with Eva Longoria

When former Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria shared the sweet photo below of her with her best friend, former Spice Girls singer turned fashion designer Victoria Beckham, she cleverly captioned it: “Just two desperate housewives.”

As seen in the photos below, the two “housewives” were getting ready for a night out on the town, and without their husbands.

When Mrs. David Beckham shared the glamorous photos above and below, more than one fan compared Beckham’s backless white and black ensemble with a navel plunging neckline to a kitchen apron.

One replied: “Love Eva’s dress… but as for Victoria, what is she wearing… An apron, gosh she can do better.” Swipe below to see more angles of that stunning dress, it’s from the Victoria Beckham Spring Summer 2023 collection.

And get ready to see more of Longoria: she finished filming the upcoming drama A Circus Story & A Love Story with Diane Kruger (Inglorious Basterds).