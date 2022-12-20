Vanilla Ice, 55, Shoots Video on Roof, “There’s a Situation” in Palm Beach

Rapper Vanilla Ice (born Robert Van Winkle) is best known for his 1990 hit song ‘Ice Ice Baby.’ After releasing his sixth studio album in 2005, Platinum Underground, Ice starred in the home improvement and real estate flipping reality TV show The Vanilla Ice Project on the DIY Network, which ran for nine seasons (2010-2019).

It’s been a busy year for Ice. The 55-year-old rapper-turned-entrepreneur has launched his own tequila company Naked Diablo (below), and he’s building a brewery/restaurant in downtown Lake Worth in Palm Beach County, Florida.

As seen above, Ice shoots a video from the roof of the future brewery and announces “there’s a situation going down,” and then pans out to the ocean, where fans can catch a shuttle bus to the brewery. At the end of the video, Ice flashes a big smile and invites his fans to “come have a beer with me.”

When not on the roof of his new brewery or on stage singing Ice Ice Baby, he’s promoting the sugar-free, zero calorie Vanilla Ice energy drink via Joyburst which reportedly “tastes like cotton candy.”