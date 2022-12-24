Vanessa Hudgens Stuns as Platinum Blonde, Lady Gaga’s “Twin Sister”

Triple threat Vanessa Hudgens is best known for her role as Gabriella Montez in Disney’s High School Musical movie franchise. Since then she’s landed more adult musical roles in films including Lin-Manuel Miranda’s tick, tick… BOOM! with Andrew Garfield and Alexandra Shipp.

When not on a movie set or spending time with her MLB pro baseball player boyfriend Cole Tucker, Hudgens is often modeling. As seen above and below, the 34-year-old just oozes with glamor and the camera (any camera) loves her.

When Hudgens shared the stunning photo above, of her as a platinum blonde with barely-there eyebrows, her adoring fans chimed in with comparisons to Lady Gaga as The Countess in the horror series American Horror Story.

Get ready to see more of Hudgens: she will appear next on the big screen in Downtown Owl with Academy Award-winning Ed Harris (Pollock). Directed by Hamish Linkletter and AHS alum Lily Rabe, Downtown Owl is set in the 1980s in a small town in North Dakota right before the region is hit by a historic blizzard.

As for Lady Gaga, she will appear next on the big screen in Joker: Folie à Deux, the sequel to the 2019 film Joker with Joaquin Phoenix.

Lady Gaga will play the DC Comics character Harley Quinn, the former girlfriend and sidekick to the Joker. Note: Folie à Deux is French term for “a mental illness shared by two people in close association.”Joker: Folie à Deux is scheduled for a October 2024 release.