Tommy Hilfiger’s Wife, 56, Wows in Bikini at Beach, “Bond Girl”

American fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger, 71, made headlines when he sold his 22.4 acre estate in Greenwich, Connecticut, for $47.5 million. The historic landmark home which includes six bedrooms and six fireplaces among other amenities was featured in Architectural Digest before Hilfiger and his wife of 14 years, Dee Ocleppo, decided to sell and move to Palm Beach, Florida.

The former fashion model Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger turned 56 years old this year at a beach in the Maldives and in a high-waisted bikini. She captioned the photo below, which was taken by her husband, “in my natural habitat.”

More than one fan/friend including swimwear designer Melissa Odabash called Mrs. Hilfiger a “Bond girl.” It appears to be a birthday tradition: see her in her “birthday suit” below in 2021.

She captioned the snorkeling bikini pic below: “i’ll be back before dinner.”

Mrs. Hilfiger wore a black bikini while vacation in Italy, too, see below.

An article with the phrase ‘Bond girl’ in the title can’t go without a reference to Hollywood movie star Halle Berry, who delivered perhaps the most memorable bikini scene as a “Bond girl” in the 2002 James Bond movie Die Another Day with Pierce Brosnan, see below.