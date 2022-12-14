Tommy Chong Implies Twitch Boss “Struggling On The Inside”

The entertainment world is in shock and pain after the death of the dancer, choreographer and DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who charmed millions during his happy time in the spotlight. Boss first came to shine in public as a contestant on So You Think You Can Dance, later parlaying his popularity into a position as a judge on the show.

Boss was also brought on as a DJ for Ellen DeGeneres during her long run as the dominant force in daytime talk TV. Boss radiated charm and exuded joy. And he had some moves.

No cause of death was relayed as the news broke. Boss was 40 years old.

His wife Allison Holker Boss issued a statement saying, in part, “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

Holker Boss also asked for “privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.”

Show biz veteran Tommy Chong, who had his own unlikely run as a happy dancer during a stint on Dancing With The Stars, mourned Boss on Twitter. Chong has seen success and failure up close, and understands the perils of celebrity like few others. Not to mention the hardships faced by everyday people in every walk of life.

Chong offered his sorrow and condolences, and he also reminded people of a truism that is unfortunately all too prevalent. Chong wrote, referencing the late Boss, “Sometimes the happiest looking people from the outside are struggling on the inside. RIP Twitch.”

Chong statement could apply equally to so many well-known people. Robin Williams, Chris Cornell, Anthony Bourdain are just a few of those who came across as having fulfilled their dreams, before succumbing to their nightmares.