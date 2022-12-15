Tom Hanks’ Son Reveals 24 Lbs. Weight Gain, “Looking Huge Bro”

Hollywood power couple Tom Hanks (Philadelphia, Castaway, Big, Splash, Forrest Gump, A League of Their Own) and Rita Wilson (Sleepless in Seattle, Runaway Bride) have been married since 1988. They have two children together, two sons — Chet and Truman.

Chet Hanks followed in his parents’ footsteps as an actor and musician (Rita Wilson sings). Chet made his acting debut in the 2007 movie Bratz (with Janel Parrish and Jon Voight). Since then, Chet landed roles in movies including the 2015 superhero movie Fantastic Four (Jimmy Grimm), and on TV series including Shameless (Charlie), and Empire (Blake), among others.

When not on a TV or movie set, the 32-year-old L.A. native is often in the gym working out. Chet’s been recording his progress on social media for the past year. When he shared the photos above, he wrote: “Today vs. 1 year ago. Today: 204lbs. 1 year ago: 180lbs.” Chet summarizes: “24 lbs of lean muscle in a year.”

Chet’s fans are flooding the comments section with compliments including “Looking huge bro.”

Get ready to see more of Chet Hanks: he finished filming the movie Dead Wrong with former Saturday Night Live star Rob Schneider and Katrina Bowden (30 Rock).