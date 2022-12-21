Tessa Thompson Teases Batman Fans in Catsuit, “Are You Playing Eartha Kitt?”

Hollywood movie star Tessa Thompson is known for her roles in the Creed film franchise with Michael B. Jordan (as wife Bianca), in the Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero Thor films (Valkyrie), Sylvie’s Love (Sylvie), Passing with Ruth Negga (Irene), and in the HBO series Westworld (Charlotte and Dolores, see below), among others.

When not not a TV or movie set, the 39-year-old actress makes sure to relax as seen below. The seemingly random collection of photos is stirring more questions among fans.

Admirers want to know why Thompson’s laying in a bathtub with barely any water in it. More want to know why she sharing photos of cats (be sure to swipe!) and who they belong to: “Who are these cats and why have you systematically kept them away from us?”

Others who are eager to connect the dots, see the selfie of Thompson in a black catsuit, and the one of Eartha Kitt as clues to her next project. As one asks: “If there is a Eartha Kitt movie, or role and it’s you💯✮✮✮✮★.”

As an actress, Kitt was known for playing the seductive Catwoman on the TV series Batman in 1967 (see above); as a singer, she was known for distinct recordings for “C’est si bon” and the Christmas song “Santa Baby.”

The role of Eartha Kitt wouldn’t be a stretch for Thompson: she played Kitt as Catwoman on an episode of Drunk History in 2019 (see above).

Get ready to see more of Thompson: she and Jordan are promoting Creed III, which Jordan directed and is being touted as “the first sports movie to be filmed for IMAX.” Creed III will be released in theaters on March 3, 2023.