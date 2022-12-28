Tara Reid Stuns in Tiny String Bikini and Heels, “No Filter, No Photoshop”

Get ready to see more of Hollywood movie star Tara Reid, who’s best known for her roles in the American Pie (Vicky) and Sharknado (April) film franchises, among others. The 47-year-old is promoting a slew of new projects including the upcoming thriller, Masha’s Mushrooms.

While talking about “tornados, tabloids and tans” with Interview magazine, Reid posed on a bed in a tiny silver string bikini and matching open-toe high heels. When she shared the video montage from the photo shoot above, she used the hashtags #nofilter and #nophotoshop. (The funky song used for the video is the 1974 hit ‘Dad’s Peregrinator’ by Midas Touch.)

It’s not the first time Reid has rocked a tiny string bikini for a magazine. Above is Reid (center) with her American Pie 2 co-stars Mena Suvari and Elizabeth Shannon on a 2001 cover of Rolling Stone.

Below are “hot artsy” bikini photos taken by her best friend, actress Taryn Manning (Orange is the New Black, 8 Mile, Hustle & Flow), in 2021.

Note: In Masha’s Mushrooms, Reid plays the protagonist, Masha, “a workaholic mother who tries to throw the perfect party for her daughter, but all the guests are unknowingly drugged and must figure out what is real and what is a hallucination in order to survive.” Vivica A. Fox and Beverly D’Angelo co-star.

Mark your calendars: Reid will also play herself in an upcoming episode of the new CBS comedy, Ghosts, on January 5, 2023.