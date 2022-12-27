Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter Sizzles in High Slit Dress, “Looks Like Mom”

Hollywood icon Sylvester Stallone (Rocky, Rambo) has been busy promoting his new tough-guy Paramount series Tulsa King. When not filming the crime drama or The Expendables 4 movie, Stallone spends time with his beautiful family including his wife, Jennifer Flavin Stallone, and their three gorgeous daughters, Sistine, Sophia, and Scarlet.

In the photo above is (l-r): Flavin Stallone, Sistine, Scarlet, Sophia, and Sly.

In the photo below is (l-r): Sistine, Sophia, Scarlet Stallone.

When Scarlet shared the super glamorous photo below, of her modeling a one-shoulder red dress with a hip-high slit, her fans went wild with praise. One replied: “this picture is a early Xmas gift” and another noted: “You look just like your mom.”

On Scarlet’s birthday, her mother shared the photo below and wrote: “You are a bright light in our lives! You are always up for a fun adventure, love to make people laugh and truly enjoy your family and friends! I’m the happiest when I am with my girls! I love you so so much my baby!”

At 20, Scarlet is the youngest of the Stallone sisters: Sophia is 26, and Sistine is 24.