Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter Parties in Cut-Out Lingerie and Nothing Else

Hollywood icon Sylvester Stallone is known for his tough characters including Rambo, Rocky, Barney in The Expendables, and more recently as The General in the new Paramount series Tulsa King, among many others.

At home, Stallone is known as a girl dad. He and his wife, Jennifer Flavin, are the parents of three gorgeous daughters: Sophia Rose, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20.

When Stallone’s daughter Sistine Stallone shared the photos below, of her sitting in the back seat of a car wearing nothing but a black lace lingerie bodysuit, she included a cocktail drink emoji with the phrase “to-go.”

Sistine’s fans and famous friends are going wild for the backseat photos. Sister Sophia dropped a series of fire emojis, and reality TV star Brielle Biermann (daughter of former Real Housewives of Atlanta and Don’t Be Tardy star Kim Zolciak Biermann) replied: “Can I have some?”

While Sistine often shares photos of her in bikinis (see above), as one fan said of the backseat lingerie pic, you “turned up the volume with this.”