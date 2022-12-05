British model Suzi Waterhouse and her boyfriend, Hollywood star Robert Pattinson (Twilight the Saga, The Batman), are “red carpet official.” The power couple — who have been dating for the past four years — made their first public appearance together at the Dior Men fashion show (see below).

When not turning heads on a red carpet, Waterhouse has been pursuing an acting career (Dalíland with Sir Ben Kingsley as the surrealist artist), and a singing career.

For a show in Amsterdam, the 30-year-old singer sizzled on- and off-stage in a black faux leather cut-out bodysuit with hosiery and knee-high boots. Swipe the photo above to see Waterhouse dancing on stage in the provocative ensemble.

Design label Courreges says the low square neckline of the cutout bodice bodysuit is a “lingerie-inspired twist.” As seen above and below, Waterhouse often wears lingerie on stage.

Get ready to see more of Waterhouse: fans are eagerly awaiting the premiere of the series Daisy Jones and the Six with Riley Keough (Lisa Marie Presley’s daughter) as Daisy. Waterhouse plays The Six keyboardist Karen Sirko.

Above is the official music video for Suki Waterhouse’s new single, “Nostalgia.”