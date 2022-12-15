Sting’s Wife Trudie Styler, 68, Stuns in Sexy Red ‘Roxanne’ Dress

English musician Sting (former lead singer of The Police) has been married to his wife of 30 years, film producer Trudie Styler, since 1992. While raising a family with Sting (the power couple has four children), Trudie became a film producer.

When not spending time with her family or working on a film, Styler is often turning heads on a red carpet or at a photo shoot.

When Styler shared the photo below, of her posing in a wine red satin gown, she captioned it with lyrics from The Police song Roxanne: “Take off your working clothes/ Put on your long red dress/ And your high heeled shoes / Just leave your hair in a mess.”

Styler’s daughter, actress Mickey Sumner (Frances Ha, Snowpiercer), replied: “yes, mum, yes.” American supermodel Christie Brinkley replied: “WOW!”

As a producer, Styler’s credits include Guy Ritchie’s Snatch (2000) starring Brad Pitt, and Still Alice starring Julianne Moore (2014), among many others.

Get ready to see more of Sting and Trudie’s daughter Mickey Sumner: the Season 4 premiere of Snowpiercer is expected to air in February 2023, and it’s been announced that the 38-year-old actress will star in the upcoming thriller A Mistake, based on the novel of the same title, with Elizabeth Banks.