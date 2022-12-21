Steven Spielberg’s Gorgeous Daughter Slays in Jeans “Like Brooke Shields”

Hollywood filmmaker Steven Spielberg is known for his legendary movies including Jaws, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, E.T., Schindler’s List, and Raiders of the Lost, among many others. He’s currently promoting his semi-autobiographic film The Fabelmans, starring Michelle Williams as the matriarch of the family and Paul Dano as her husband.

In real life, Spielberg and his wife, actress Kate Capshaw, spend time with their family of six children including singer Sasha Spielberg, who goes by the stage name of Buzzy Lee.

When Sasha Spielberg shared the stunning photo above, of her in a white tank top and pair of blue jeans, more than one saw a resemblance to Brooke Shields who famously posed for Calvin Klein Jeans and told the world, “Nothing comes between me and my Calvins.”

It’s not the first time Sasha has struck a pose in a provocative ensemble. When she performed with her friends, the singing sister group Haim, Sasha rocked a chartreuse-colored corset dress/pant suit, below.

To announce and celebrate winning “Breakout Jewish Artist” by Hey Alma, Sasha shared the sheer dress photo below.

Get ready to see more of Steven Spielberg: he’s producing several sequels/reboots including Gremlins 3, The Color Purple (a musical movie based on the Broadway show), and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, among many others.