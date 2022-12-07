Steph Curry Fronts For Justin Bieber-Linked Christian Music Company, “Maverick City”

NBA superstar Steph Curry truthfully answered those curious about how he made five full court shots in a row in a viral video Sports Illustrated created. The secret? He didn’t.

Curry admitted, with some playful reluctance in his voice, that the video was a CGI-rendered trick executed by savvy media professionals. But Curry sure did love the idea that people believed it. “It’s the ultimate compliment,” Curry says, that people believed.

For Curry, the gratifying takeaway was that fans considered it plausible, if not likely, that Super Steph could perform such magic. And why not? Last season’s NBA Finals MVP has already done the impossible, and then done it again. He’s been accused of “changing the game,” a charge he embraces.

Besides, as goes that fake viral video? Steph wants people to know that he did make two of those shots.

The viral video of Steph making five full-court shots in a row was fake, but he wanted to make sure everyone knew he did make two of them 😂 pic.twitter.com/T6h51sVvCH — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 6, 2022

Curry answered the questions while looking sharp in tan Maverick City Music hat that matched his tan corduroy shirt. Curry, who has his own brand under the Under Armour umbrella, a la Michael Jordan at Nike, doesn’t wear anything by accident. His forehead is expensive and expressive real estate — because Steph is a major global figure and very often in front of the camera.

So why is Curry fronting for a music company? One reason may be simply that Curry’s faith aligns with the mission of Maverick City Music, an Atlanta-based collective that specializes in Contemporary Worship Music. (Curry includes Bible verses on his sneaker designs for Under Armour — “I can do all things,” Philippians 4:13, graces many of the shoes.)

Interestingly, the talent development at Maverick City Music resembles the way talent is often discovered and developed in basketball. Founders Tony Brown and Jonathan Jay hosted dozens of songwriting camps for Christian artists in order to identify and encourage top talent — and later to sign the talent to their label.

Founded in 2018, the business has been a major success, with its releases topping charts and winning broad industry recognition, including the Billboard Award for Top Gospel Album for Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1. The company has been so successful that Maverick City Music artist Chandler Moore has partnered and performed with music titan Justin Bieber.

It’s naturally very good music to listen to when, like Curry in the video, you are tossing up shots so deep they are commonly known as prayers. Below is “Love is a Miracle” by Maverick City Music Artists (feat. Majesty Rose and Bri Babineaux). Makes you feel like your shot will go in, right?