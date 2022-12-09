Steph Curry Ditches LeBron James for Dirk Nowitzki in NBA Twitter Controversy

Steph Curry named his Dream 5 — or his Dream 4, because he was told he was already in the lineup — for Sports Illustrated. Now, keep in mind this is the same Sports Illustrated that recently delivered the viral video that showed Curry making five full court shots in a row — which Curry later admitted had been doctored with some CGI.

But it appears that this video, with Curry naming his team, was not the result of video tricks. This really is who Curry picked — Shaquille O’Neal, Dirk Nowitzki, Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan. Many who live in Northern California — or anywhere else in widespread Dubs Nation — believe Curry simply should have answered Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala and — why not? — Kevon Looney. That would have been cool, naming his current teammates, you have to admit.

But that would mean Steph wasn’t playing the game right — SI wanted some fodder for the frothing folks in NBA Twitter World. Curry, as he does on the court, delivered.

Let’s talk elephant in the room first: Steph Curry did not pick LeBron James, the man born in the same hospital as he was and with whom he has frequently traded the brightest NBA spotlight over the last decade — as the two 4x NBA champions have dominated the league in popularity.

The Curry list is, like all these GOAT arguments, just meant to engender discussion — or outrage, as the case may be. But this lineup would be tough to beat, surely. For perspective, it’s hard enough to pick the Top 75 NBA Players of all time, as the NBA recently named, let alone the four guys you’d take with you to the ultimate timeless tourney in the sky. Curry’s squad is ready to ball.

Notable players beyond James who are mentioned multiple times in the comments include Tim Duncan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Larry Bird, Giannis, Hakeem Olajuwon, Wilt Chamberlain, Bill Russell, and Kobe Bryant, of course. The Knicks legend Walt “Clyde” Frazier also gets a few shouts.

The fans think Hakeem, Wilt, or Kareem might replace Shaq. And everybody else from Bird to Kobe to Russell to James are called upon to kick Nowitzki to the curb. But think of Curry’s logic. If, as is said, game respects game, then surely shooter respects shooter. Nowitzki may have no betters in that department, except the man in Golden State.