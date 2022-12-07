SNL Alum Jane Curtin, 75, Plays 68-Year-Old Katey Sagal’s Mother on The Conners

In The Conners episode ‘The Dog Days of Christmas,’ while Darlene (Sara Gilbert) helps her sister Becky (Lacey Goranson) with a parenting problem, patriarch Dan (John Goodman) meets his mother-in-law, Doris, for the first time. As seen below, Saturday Night Live alum Jane Curtin guest stars and surprises Louise (Katey Sagal) at the door.

When The Conners shared the sneak peek video above, one fan noted that the actresses, Curtin and Sagal “are practically the same age.” Another chimed in about the casting of Curtin: “She doesn’t seem old enough to be her mother.” In real life, Curtin is 75 and Sagal is 68 — so yes, they’re both Baby Boomers.

Above: Sagal and Curtin on The Conners (ABC/Eric McCandless)

The two-time Primetime Emmy Award-winning Curtin is also known for her roles in the hist ’80s sitcom Kate & Allie (Allie), the ’90s sitcom 3rd Rock From the Sun (Dr. Mary Albright), and in films including Coneheads and I Love You, Man, among many others.

The Conners airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET on ABC, right before The Goldbergs at 8:30 pm, Abbott Elementary at 9 pm, Home Economics at 9:30 pm and Big Sky at 10 pm.