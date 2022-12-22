Hollywood movie star Sharon Stone is known for her seductive roles in movies including Basic Instinct with Michael Douglas, Casino with Robert De Niro, and The Quick and the Dead with Gene Hackman, among many others.

When not on a TV or movie set, the Oscar-nominated actress often paints. As seen in the video collage below, she often creates her abstract paintings without pants.

When Stone’s fans and famous friends including actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna saw her artwork, they showered Stone with compliments including “brilliant” and “gorgeous.” That’s nice but they’re not award-winning art critics.

When Pulitzer Prize winning art critic Jerry Saltz, formerly of New York magazine and the legendary Village Voice, watched the video, he gave a straight-forward review: “Good,” he wrote with a series of applauding emojis.

It’s not the first time Stone has worked without pants, as seen above during a fashion photo shoot.

And of course there was that famous pant-less scene in Basic Instinct.

Get ready to see more of Stone: in addition to starring in LensCrafters advertising campaigns, she will appear next on the big screen in the dramatic romance movie What About Love with Andy Garcia. What About Love will be released in theaters on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2023. Trailer above.