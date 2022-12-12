Shaquille O’Neal Posts Bizarre Baby Video, “Take His Phone Away,” Fans Say

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal has revealed his successful social media formula right down to the percentages, with the Big Fella laying it out in an orderly fashion:

“I try to make people happy. I try to make people smile,” O’Neal has said. “My formula has always been the same: 60% to make you laugh, 30% to inspire you, and 10% whatever I’m selling, I’m selling.”

As a very successful entrepreneur after his Hall of Fame hoops career, Shaq’s connection with his fans –based on that humor emphasis — has been a key ingredient of his success. He is a pitchman extraordinaire with nearly 28 million followers on Instagram.

But there comes that moment for every celeb when people decide you have “jumped the shark,” and Shaq’s latest post swims dangerously near that territory of the absurd. Or at least that’s what Shaq’s fans are saying in the comments after he posted this bizarre Baby Shaq dancing video.

“Someone need to take Shaq’s phone away,” writes on commenter, whose sentiment is echoed throughout the comments. “Bro’s bored,” writes another, accusing Shaq of a the great virtual sin of entertainment. Never look bored — the fans will know.

“Hey unc it’s time to log off,” writes another, lampooning O’Neal as the crazy uncle of the family. “Shaq who hacked you?” asks another concerned follower. “This is scary. Someone take Shaq’s phone,” is yet another permutation on the general response. “Shaq you good bro?” wonders a fan who’s obviously not sure.

But Shaq likes the playful zone, and the big (really big) kid persona. It has been working for him a long time. Look for 30% inspiration next, or 10% of what he’s selling. Because this post clearly aims entirely for the “make people laugh” target, even if it didn’t hit it square. As Shaq knows and as all the good comedians will tell you: bombing with a joke is a necessary pothole on the road to comic success. The most loving comment? It might be this: “SHAQQQQQQQQ GO TO BED!!!”