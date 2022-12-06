Shakira Shares Joyful World Cup Dance by Artist Raphael Vicente, “So Good”

TikTok sensation Raphael Vincente got a public boost from the musical artist and Latinx goddess Shakira when she shared a joyful dance video — a street dance scene that pairs Brazilian national team soccer fan fever with a touch of West Side Story street fight flair.

The Brazilian Vicente, who shoots these popular videos in the North Zone of Rio in the favela known as Complexo da Maré, is not just about the beauty of movement. Vicente taglines their TikTok with Humor e Piadas — “Humor and Jokes.”

With the World Cup 2022 in full swing and the Brazilians looking beautiful as they advanced to the quarterfinals in Qatar, the video below snagged Shakira’s attention. Shakira wrote: “This is soooo good. Adore! Muito legal!!!”

Raphael Vicente knew to be astounded and grateful and in ALL CAPS too, when seeing the big time share by the star. Vicente’s post of the share is featured below: