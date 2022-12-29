Serena Williams Chops Off Hair For Wavy Bob With Off-Shoulder Sweater

When not on a tennis court or spending time with her husband, Reedit co-founder Alexis Ohanian and their daughter Olympia Ohanian (see below on the family farm), Grand Slam champion Serena Williams often models.

When the 41-year-old former No. 1 tennis pro shared the stunning photo below she captioned it with a green checkmark. Serena’s fans are going wild for the new, wavy bob haircut with highlights and a gorgeous green off-the-shoulder sweater.

One fan replied: “The new hairstyle and that sweater colour is fabulous on you!” Others are chiming in with compliments including “Love love the new haircut!!🔥” and “So pretty!” among others. Her husband’s one-word reply, “Sup,” has garnered more than 80 likes and compliments: “Alex shoots and scores!”

Get ready to see more of the power couple: as seen above, Serena says they like to throw surprise parties for daughter, Olympia. Serena writes: “We don’t need a reason or a special occasion we make everyday as special and memorable as we can.”